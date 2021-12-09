Sudbury's KED announces hotel partner

Sudbury's Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) has entered into an agreement with Genesis Hospitality to build a "flagship hotel."

The news comes in an announcement Thursday morning.

"We are incredibly excited to finally make this announcement. We have been dealing with Genesis since well before COVID. They have visited us on several occasions, and we have walked the site. Genesis Hospitality is the perfect fit. They share the same vision as we do. They are ambitious and resourceful. They care about community and growth, just like us," said Dario Zulich, the developer for the KED development project.

Genesis Hospitality manages several different hotel brands located in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta, including Courtyard by Marriott, Clarion Hotel & Suites, Best Western, Residence Inn, Comfort Inn, and Hampton Inn. The head office is located in Brandon, MB., and the company currently owns and operates a dozen hotels.

"We look forward to working with the City of Greater Sudbury, Gateway (Casinos) and the developer on this visionary and transformative project for Sudbury. We will be constructing the biggest and the best hotel in northern Ontario with a major brand to be announced shortly," said Kevin Swark, the executive president of Genesis Hospitality.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release Thursday Genesis is a welcome addition to the project.