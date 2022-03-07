Sudbury’s Kivi Park to get solar power lighting

Ottawa is investing well over $400,000 to install solar lighting at Kivi Park to improve access allowing people more time to exercise and connect with nature.

The federal funding will see work on solar lighting along a 3.5 km section of its four-season multi-use trail system and will also improve safety in the parking lot.

"We're able to illuminate the outdoors without having to be worried about connecting to the grid or even increasing our carbon footprint," said Bill Best, the chair of the Kivi Park Community Foundation.

"So these solar lights will allow us to go through the entire cross country ski trails etc."

Kivi Park is Sudbury’s largest park and officials said the funding will give people more time to enjoy it.

"Typically in winter by 5 o’clock even 4:30, it’s dark and you can’t ski and enjoy any other activity. Now with the lights, you can ski until 9 o’clock every night," said Kerry Lamarche, the executive director of the Kivi Park Community Foundation.

Government officials said shared outdoor spaces promoting physical activity and connecting with nature are keys to well-being.

"Especially during the pandemic, it’s been challenging, obviously. But now this is an area where a family comes along to gather the benefits of not only physical participation but also getting that connection with people," said Marc Serre, Nickel Belt M.P. ( Liberal )

Park officials confirmed Kivi Park has seen significant growth since it opened in 2017.

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger called the park a jewel.

"The solar lighting is transformational for Kivi Park, and it just continues to grow and improve the services and the number of hours that people and athletes can use the park," said Bigger.

The federal funding has been matched by anonymous private donors and park officials said it will be used for trail expansion and enhancements.