Sudbury’s Kyle Davidson is the new GM of the NHL’S Blackhawks

After 12 years in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, Sudbury’s Kyle Davidson reaches new heights in the team's organization.

He was officially named March 1st as the 10th general manager of the franchise, the team said in a release.

The 33-year old Davidson is a graduate of Laurentian University’s Sports Administration program, graduating in 2009, and was named interim general manager last October.

"I'm committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way, improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions,” said Davidson.

“I share the vision of the leadership team to create a positive culture throughout the organization and the game of hockey and promise to uphold our values in everything we do.”

Davidson was named Senior Manager of Hockey Operations in 2017 before becoming Assistant to the General Manager a year later.

Prior to this season, Davidson was named Assistant General Manager of Hockey Administration.

“Leadership has challenged us to 'reimagine the potential of hockey' and I look forward to that challenge in building a hockey operations department for the future,” Davidson said.

It is an honor to serve as General Manager for the Chicago Blackhawks and I promise to be dedicated, transparent and utilize all resources available to me to contribute to this organization."