Sudbury's Laurentian, Huntington universities reach separation agreement

After it terminated its agreement with federated schools April 1, Laurentian University has reached a deal with Huntington University that takes effect May 1.

Under the agreement, Laurentian will take over Huntington's gerontology program, making it part of LU's Faculty of Arts beginning this fall.

"The program will continue to be delivered through online learning," Laurentian said in a news release Wednesday. "Existing gerontology students can remain in the same program, and new students will be admitted in the ordinary course."

The deal has been agreed to by Laurentian’s board of governors and Huntington’s board of regents. No programs and courses will be taught at Huntington for credit towards a Laurentian degree after the conclusion of this existing term.

In addition to gerontology, Huntington offers programs in communications, religious studies and theology. The fate of those programs was not immediately clear, but Laurentian said students will have options.

"All students currently enrolled in programs at Huntington will be offered a path to graduate through programs and courses offered directly by Laurentian," the release said. "An analysis of each student’s existing program and the options available to them has already been undertaken by Laurentian."

Under the agreement, Huntington will continue as an independent university and own and operate its buildings on the Laurentian campus, including its residence.

"A transition agreement providing for the transfer of certain utilities and services is being negotiated between the parties, to ensure a smooth and cooperative transition, which may include the continued provision of certain services that the parties determine is beneficial," the release said.

Huntington University opened in 1960 as one of the first post-secondary establishments in northern Ontario and has a long-standing partnership with the United Church of Canada.

Both Laurentian and Huntington are taking steps to work together to ensure that students are assisted through the process, the release said.

Students in programs affected by Laurentian’s restructuring are can contact Dr. Joël Dickinson, dean of arts, at jdickinson@laurentian.ca to discuss the next steps in their academic path forward.

Laurentian applicants who may be applying in programs administered by the federated universities can contact liaison services: info@laurentian.ca.