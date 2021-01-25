The Laurentian University Senate has voted in favour of continuing distance learning through the spring semester.

Like many schools, the Sudbury university opted for virtual delivery over in-person classes for the first two semesters as the pandemic continues.

"Though the end of the pandemic is in sight, with mass vaccinations against SARS CoV-2 on the horizon, we will continue to do all we can to mitigate risk and maximize the safety of our community. As with fall 2020 and winter 2021, a limited number of classes will be delivered in-person but with strict safety protocols in place," the school said in a news release Monday. "The recent announcement of on-campus testing for the virus will continue to be a valuable tool in our efforts to improve safety."

The spring semester runs from May to August.