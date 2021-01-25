Laurentian University Sign

The Laurentian University Senate has voted in favour of continuing distance learning through the spring semester.

Like many schools, the Sudbury university opted for virtual delivery over in-person classes for the first two semesters as the pandemic continues.

"Though the end of the pandemic is in sight, with mass vaccinations against SARS CoV-2 on the horizon, we will continue to do all we can to mitigate risk and maximize the safety of our community. As with fall 2020 and winter 2021, a limited number of classes will be delivered in-person but with strict safety protocols in place," the school said in a news release Monday. "The recent announcement of on-campus testing for the virus will continue to be a valuable tool in our efforts to improve safety."

The spring semester runs from May to August.