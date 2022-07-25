Sudbury's Maslack Supply sold to Quebec-based company

Maslack Supply, a Sudbury-based business founded in 1959 and with 13 locations across northern Ontario, has been sold.

Uni-Select Inc. announced Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Maslack and related real properties, expanding Uni-Select's presence in Ontario.

Maslack employs more than 200 people and reported more than $52 million of revenue in its most recent fiscal year. Uni-Select said Maslack’s core management will remain in place and will keep leading operations.

“We are pleased that Uni‑Select, a Canadian company built on the same entrepreneurial foundations as Maslack, is acquiring our family business," Betty Jane Marks and Judy Roy, the daughters of Maslack’s founder, John Maslack, are jointly quoted as saying in a news release.

"Uni-Select emerged as the obvious buyer because of our shared customer-first approach and appreciation for employees, which are the front line of our business."

Brian McManus, executive chair and CEO, Uni‑Select Inc., said the Maslack acquisition is the company's biggest in recent years.

"The transaction represents a meaningful growth avenue for the Canadian Automotive Group and is evidence of our ability to leverage our solid and improving balance sheet to make sizeable investments to grow our business,” McManus said in the news release.

“We are honoured to carry on the legacy of the Maslack family and happy to expand our footprint in Ontario," said Emilie Gaudet, president and chief operating officer, Canadian Automotive Group.

"We look forward to welcoming Maslack’s employees to leverage our combined strengths and maintain our high standards and quality of operations.”

The transaction is expected to close on or about Aug. 2, Uni-Select said, subject to customary closing conditions.