Sudbury's new playground officially unveiled

It was the official unveiling of a new playground at Sudbury's Moonlight Beach on Wednesday.

The United Way of North East Ontario unveiled its 'United Way Playground'. The organization donated $150,000 to update the former structure, as part of a City of Greater Sudbury initiative aimed at improving aging playgrounds.

"We're really thrilled to have the grand opening," said executive director Mary Lou Hussak.

"What we've done is we've targeted an area where we have a lot of kids who come by bus or have driven here who might not otherwise have playgrounds in their area."

Hussak said the United Way was involved in every stage of the process, including design, colouring and a focus on accessibility.

"We made sure we had two levels of play so kids who were in wheelchairs or who have physical disabilities can play on the bottom structure, while the other kids can play on top," she said.

"We have areas where kids who are autistic can play."

The city has committed to upgrading 58 playgrounds over the course of four years. City councilor Al Sizer told CTV News there are 16 playgrounds left on the list.

"It has gone very well," he said.

"We've revitalized a lot of playgrounds, they're doing it by ward as they pick playgrounds and facilities that are outdated."

Officials with the United Way said it is still in talks with the city to revitalize two additional playgrounds –focusing on vulnerable areas in Sudbury, part of the organization's Power to Play initiative.

"It's about giving the kids the resources, in order to develop motor skills, social skills, interaction skills and play skills," said Hussak.