Sudbury's new pothole patching machine hits the streets

The state of the roads in Greater Sudbury is a popular topic of conversation, with potholes around the city a constant concern, and officials have high hopes for a new piece of equipment that is expected to help alleviate the problem.

"It’s no secret that for many residents, pothole patching and road maintenance is a top priority," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger in a news release. "City council is committed to investing in technology that creates a more efficient way to provide important services. I am very excited to see the results."

A new automated pothole patching machine called the Python 5000 was purchased by the city last year and staff have been learning how to use it since it arrived in November.

Usually, pothole patching in the Nickel City involves a crew of three to five people, several pieces of equipment and about four tonnes of asphalt per day. The new machine carries five tonnes of asphalt and can be operated by one person.

"We are always testing new ways to provide more efficient service to the community," said Tony Cecutti, the city's general manager of growth and infrastructure in a news release. "The Python 5000 is a valuable service enhancement and I look forward to seeing how it performs in the coming months."

The machine can be used on main arterial roads and secondary collector routes in the winter with cold and recycled mix asphalt, the city said.

"In the summer, the machine will focus on four-lane roads as this will eliminate the need for additional staff to perform traffic control duties," the City of Greater Sudbury said in a news release.

The Python 5000 manufacturer claims the machine can do triple the amount of work that a traditional crew can do manually.

Residents can report potholes to the city by calling 311 or submitting a form online.