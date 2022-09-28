Sudbury's new supervised drug consumption site now open

After months of delays, Sudbury's new supervised drug consumption site has opened downtown in an effort to curb overdose deaths.

The site is a place "where people can consume their own drugs under the supervision of trained staff in a safe and non-judgmental environment. People are provided with safer drug use equipment and can also receive medical care and referrals to other health and social services," Réseau Access Network said in a news release.

It is located at 24 Energy Court off Lorne Street and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The hours will be extended until 8 p.m. starting in November.

Sudbury is now the third community in northern Ontario to have a supervised consumption site, Sudbury and Manitoulin Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said.

"This is a significant achievement for Sudbury’s community," said Heidi Eisenhauer, executive director at Réseau ACCESS Network, the group in charge of the site.

"The supervised consumption site will play an important role in the prevention of deaths associated with the poisoned drug supply, reducing the spread of infection, and the associated strain on health and emergency services. The site will also reduce the harm people who use drugs face including stigma and discrimination, and enable access to services as requested by people who use drugs."

Officials expect the new site to help reduce the number of drug overdoses, help connect people who use substances to health and social services, and reduce drug use and the number of discarded needles in public spaces.

The city is still waiting for provincial funding approvals to pay for the estimated $1.1 million in annual operating costs.

"Our community has lost far too many loved ones. The supervised consumption site is a crucial component to help those impacted by poisoned drugs, providing care for all with compassion and hope," Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is quoted as saying in the news release.

Greater Sudbury city council has approved to pay $1,094,000, while Vale has contributed $100,000 and Wheaton Precious Metals has contributed $30,000 toward the annual operating and capitol costs.

"Shame, stigma, fear, misinformation, and prejudice are killing our community. No one shames someone for drinking in a bar or going to bingo. Those are a type of safe consumption sites too," said Fred, a member of the peer program at Réseau ACCESS Network.

"Everyone should get the chance to become a grandparent. It’s time to leave the old ways of thinking behind. Harm reduction is the future."

"As part of a total community safety continuum, the supervised consumption site is an important service and tool to aid in this opioid crisis," said Greater Sudbury Police Services Chief Paul Pedersen.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, support is available.