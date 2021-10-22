iHeartRadio

Sudbury's Notre Dame Avenue reopened after crash involving pedestrian

Sudbury police are investigating after a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Flour Mill area.

It happened at 2:16 a.m. Friday on Notre Dame Avenue at King Street, Greater Sudbury Police Service Spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News in an email.

A 21-year-old man was hit by a Honda CRV being driven by a 41-year-old woman, police said in a news release.

"The pedestrian was transported to (Health Sciences North) with serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition," Kaelas said.

Police said the female driver was not injured in the crash.

The northbound lane of Notre Dame was reopened around 9 a.m.

No word on if any charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing.

Pedestrian safety tips:

  • Cross only at marked crosswalks or traffic lights
  • Do not cross in the middle of the block, between parked cars or on a red light
  • Make sure drivers see you before you cross and make eye contact with the driver if they are stopped before you step into the road
  • Wear bright or light-coloured clothing or reflective strips to increase visibility
