Sudbury's Notre Dame Avenue reopened after crash involving pedestrian
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Sudbury police are investigating after a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Flour Mill area.
It happened at 2:16 a.m. Friday on Notre Dame Avenue at King Street, Greater Sudbury Police Service Spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News in an email.
A 21-year-old man was hit by a Honda CRV being driven by a 41-year-old woman, police said in a news release.
"The pedestrian was transported to (Health Sciences North) with serious but non-life threatening injuries and remains in stable condition," Kaelas said.
Police said the female driver was not injured in the crash.
The northbound lane of Notre Dame was reopened around 9 a.m.
No word on if any charges are pending, but the investigation is ongoing.
Pedestrian safety tips:
- Cross only at marked crosswalks or traffic lights
- Do not cross in the middle of the block, between parked cars or on a red light
- Make sure drivers see you before you cross and make eye contact with the driver if they are stopped before you step into the road
- Wear bright or light-coloured clothing or reflective strips to increase visibility
