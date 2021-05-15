Sudbury’s outdoor market in now open for the season

There was a great turn-out throughout the day Saturday at Sudbury’s outdoor market, located at the corner of York Street and Paris Street.

More than 20 vendors were set-up for the opening day and said they are happy to be back to see some familiar faces.

“People have really turned up. I’m hoping it’s because of the beautiful weather but I think everyone’s really excited, and the vendors are busy and everybody’s happy,” said Erin Rowe, owner of Truly Northern Farms.

“I’m just thrilled to be back and see all the customers that have been coming for years and all kinds of new people. It’s a wonderful, wonderful feeling,” said Cindy Herbert with La Baguette Magique.

“I’m feeling really excited, it’s nice to be finished with the cold winter. This year we have lots of new people at the market, it’s great,” said Lesa Park, owner of Lesa’s Creations and Inspirations.

Some vendors say now more than ever, the market is something they rely on to sell their products.

“We’re so excited to be back to the 2021 season. Last year, it was just amazing to be able to be in the community and feature our products and it was the way that our business survived last year, so it’s been a blessing,” said Jane Scott, with Northern Essential Salt Cave & Café.

Organizers say they’ve seen an increase in the number of people attending the market since the pandemic began.

“We’ve had really good turnouts. We had one of our better years last year unfortunately because of the pandemic but because people realized they need to support local businesses and local businesses are what the market is all about,” said Thomas Merritt, Chair of the board with the Greater Sudbury Market Association.

Shoppers say now that the market is up and running again, they plan to make it out on a regular basis.

“It feels fabulous be back here at the market and be able to see all the local vendors, to buy vegetables, to buy meats, to buy every kind of thing you can get,” said one local shopper.

“I think supporting local is one of the most important things we can do during the pandemic,” said another local shopper.

The market is open every Thursday and Saturday until October.