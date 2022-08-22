Sudbury’s outdoor Splash N Go Park to close next week

Rain or shine, the Splash N Go Adventure Parks located at Ramsey Lake has been open seven days a week since the beginning of July.

But as summer winds down, there’s now only a week and a half left before it’s gone.

Co-founder Mike Lafreniere said the park was a big hit in the city.

“The park has been very, very busy," Lafreniere said.

"It’s a perfect outdoor activity for the entire family. It’s not just for kids. I would say 30 per cent of the people who come into the park are adults. So, it’s good for all ages ... It gets you outside, gets you engaged, gets you moving, and it’s a lot of fun.”

He said there was a big need for this here in the city, especially after seeing the number of people that came out to Vermilion Lake in Chelmsford last summer when a smaller adventure park was set up.

“Our capacity last summer was 70 people and our capacity this summer is 260," Lafreniere said.

"We really saw a need for this and I mean last year we were sold out the entire summer which is why we came back four times larger this year."

The park will return next summer after they signed a three-year contract with the City of Greater Sudbury.

The adventure park will close Aug. 31.