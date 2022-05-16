Sudbury’s Positive Inception store reopens after fire

Positive Inception, a Sudbury business forced to close because of a fire in February at a nearby barbershop, has reopened.

The barbershop where the fire started is still boarded up following what investigators call a suspicious blaze in the Place De Leon strip mall on Lasalle Boulevard.

After much cleanup and repair work, vehicles are returning to the strip mall parking as neighbouring businesses slowly reopen.

“There was a lot of cleaning and different renovations involved,” said Ryan Benoit, owner of Positive Inception.

“We couldn’t make any sales or anything like that, but like I said, I’m excited to be back open (and) leave that chapter behind and have a fresh start.”

Not every business owner has been as fortunate.

There is still a sign on Damascus Syrian Cuisine stating they remain closed due to the fire, and Lavish Nails hopes to reopen in the coming weeks.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Greater Sudbury Police Service said the Ontario fire Marshall's office has determined the fire was arson.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the statement said.

“The businesses opening was/is not dependent on the investigation. The businesses reopening would be dependent on their ability to repair the damage and choose to reopen.”

For Benoit, he's just looking forward to getting back to normal.

“That’s my favourite part about having the store, seeing so many amazing people every day and having people want to be a part of the brand,” he said.

“Just being able to see familiar faces, catch up and sharing some amazing stories and just having everything back to normal.”

In celebration, Benoit is holding a sale until Sunday. He's grateful to everyone who has helped him recover.

“I’ve been so lucky and fortunate to have so many amazing people and to have so much support,” said Benoit.

“I’ve had so many kind messages, friends and family helping me out and different things like that. I definitely have a great team around me to help me move forward in a positive way.”