Sudbury’s Pure Country annual Diaper Drive is back

Pure Country 91.7 is hosting its annual Diaper Drive to help Sudbury’s Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food Bank.

This is the fourth annual diaper drive the Pure Country team is hosting and it’s going to be a drive-by event again this year.

"Due to COVID reasons, obviously, we wanted to still collect these donations for the Pregnancy Care Centre but do it in a very safe fashion," said Bryan Cooper, Pure Country 91.7 morning host.

"So, what’s better than being outside? Today there’s lots of sunshine and people can literally make their donations in a safe way and then drive off and be on with the rest of their day."

Staff at the Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food Bank said the need this year is even greater than last year.

"In addition to new families signing up, we’re also seeing our original families struggling even more to make ends meet. So, they just require far more support than they did two years ago," said Dedee Flietstra, Pregnancy Care Centre and Infant Food Bank executive director.

"Last year, we were probably down to around 600 families that we were serving, maybe even slightly less than that, and this year, we’re going to be around 900 by the end of the year."

Cooper said the goal is to collect 500 boxes for this year's Diaper Drive.

There will be two more collection dates for this campaign also at New Sudbury Centre on Lasalle Boulevard: