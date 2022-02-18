Sudbury's Pure Country raises more than $101K for neonatal unit

It was another successful event for Sudbury's Pure Country 91.7 on Thursday. The station's 'Pure for Pediatrics' radiothon raised more than $101,000 for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Health Sciences North.

The money will be used to buy a new ventilator for the unit at the Sudbury hospital.

Throughout the day, the radio station received lots of support and benefited from the generosity of many corporate and group donors, including the United Steelworkers Local 6500, which offered to match donations upwards of $65,000.

"We set out with a goal of raising $65,000 (and) our end total was $101,000 and counting," said Bryan Cooper, a Pure Country Sudbury morning show host.

"NEO kids said, 'You know what? We are committed to getting to the second amount to have that second ventilator, as well, because it is needed right now when it comes to the NICU at Health Sciences North.'"

Cooper added "keeping the equipment here in the north, right here in Sudbury, is so important as well."

"It's preventing people from having to go elsewhere. If you have a little baby that needs that kind of help, a ventilator like this will keep them here in Sudbury, here in the north and that is what is so important about this fundraiser -- it's that the money stays in Sudbury," he said.

Cooper said NEO Kids will continue to take donations over the course of the next week so the total is expected to grow.