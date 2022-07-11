Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston to serve as guest coach at Flames development camp

Sudbury native Rebecca Johnston will be a guest coach at the Calgary Flames annual prospect development camp, the team announced over the weekend.

"Next week, we'll have a new face on the ice during development camp: three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Champion Rebecca Johnston will serve as a guest coach," the team said in a tweet.

The 32-year-old forward played five seasons with the CWHL's Calgary Inferno and now plays for the Calgary section of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

Johnston is one of a number of women who have recently cracked hockey's glass ceiling and are joining the NHL ranks as coaches and managers.

They include Haley Wickenheiser, who is an assistant GM with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Angela Gorgone and Cammi Granato, assistant GMs with the Vancouver Canucks, and Marie-Philip Poulin, who is a player development consultant with the Montreal Canadiens.