Sudbury's Red Oak Villa celebrates new state-of-the-art expansion

Friday marked the grand reopening of the Red Oak Villa in Greater Sudbury – the seniors' residence has more than doubled in size with a new state-of-the-art expansion.

There was a ribbon cutting and celebration for the addition of more than 120 units. The old building was the former St. Joseph's Hospital dating back to the 1800s. The residence is an assisted living facility and has a new courtyard area wrapping around the building that is totally secured.

“We know with certainty that the population projections suggest that the number of seniors living in our community is going to more than double, more than triple in the next five years to 10 years,” said Justine Landry, operations manager for Autumnwood Mature Lifestyle Communities.

“So we know with confidence that there is a need and will be a continued need for retirement living.”

Sudbury mayor Paul Lefebvre was also on hand for the ribbon cutting and stressed the importance of seniors' residences in the city.

“The needs are only going to get greater because certainly of the aging population,” said Lefebvre.

“Having these types of homes for our seniors is key. Certainly for our community to continue to thrive because not only are the seniors here but their families are here and their grandchildren are here.”

Staff told CTV News that most residents of the villa – 80 to 90 per cent – are members of the Francophone community.

A 100th birthday celebration was also held Friday at the villa.