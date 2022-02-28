Sudbury's Samaritan Centre reopening indoor dining, easier food donations

The pandemic has been a lonely time for many, especially the vulnerable, with so many services closed to person-to-person interaction.

There is, however, some good news about the reopening of indoor dining at two service providers who feed people dealing with food insecurity.

The Elgin Street Mission and the Blue Door Soup Kitchen will welcome clients back inside on March 14.

"This isn’t just a dining hall where people come and get food, but it is also a touchpoint where people can have a conversation, catch up and do all sorts of things," said Amanda Robichaud, the director and chaplain of the Elgin Street Mission. "So that is a really important thing that I think we have lost over the pandemic that we are excited about inviting people back for that."

Clients of the Blue Door Soup Kitchen and the Elgin Street Mission have been getting takeout meals from a window for the past two years.

"This past winter, they had nowhere to go. It’s been basically sitting outside, eating their lunch or going to their housing unit wherever they are, and it’s just been terrible," said Bill Hickey, the operations manager at the Blue Door Soup Kitchen.

The Elgin Street Mission has introduced a new partnership with Instacart.ca to make food donations to the organization simple.

"Every Monday on our Facebook page, we look for certain items. So you can pick those items, shop for them, they even give you the sales at the different stores and they are delivered to us within an hour. So it’s a really fantastic tool that we have," said Robichaud.

Both food providers said they list items in most need online.

Officials at Blue Door Soup Kitchen and the Elgin Street Mission said they expect an increase in need with indoor dining opening up and more people using the services with the opportunity to socialize.