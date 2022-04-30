Sudbury’s Science North to establish a presence in Sault Ste.Marie

Science North is spreading westward with a presence in the city of Sault Ste. Marie

A ribbon cutting ceremony Friday made it official with municipal, provincial, representatives and officials from Science North.

The interim CEO of Science North said the Sault has long supported the organization and its programs.

“We are already very much have a presence in Sault Ste. Marie, and we’ve had some fabulous partners here that have really helped us really grow our presence. And this was the next logical step,” said Jennifer Booth.

New offices will be located near other cultural hubs in the city, including the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and the Ermatinger Clergue house.

A city councillor said the new satellite office will act as an economic driver.

“The location, is just so complimentary to what they do and their project partners, and the office is beautiful. And, they’re looking to hire more staff, so, definitely for job seekers out there, go on the Science North website and come be part of this great team,” said Lisa Vezeau-Allen.

Sault MPP, Ross Romano, said the expansion is something he’s looked forward to for a long time.

“I’ve said for a long time, it’s not Science Sudbury, its Science North. And, Science North is officially here in Sault Ste. Marie. This is something we’ve been looking forward to for quite some time which will provide great opportunities for kids in our community.”

And, Science North’s CEO said the expansion into the Sault is only the beginning.

“We are expanding and looking for a northwest permanent presence in both Thunder Bay and Kenora and being able to be closer to those northern communities.”

Booth said the opening of the Sault office is part of a two-year pilot project to determine interest in setting up a permanent presence in the city.