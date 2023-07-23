Sudbury's second annual all-female memorial hockey tournament

The second annual MK23 Memorial Tournament was held in Greater Sudbury this weekend at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex. The all-female hockey tournament is held in honour of Mélisa Kingsley – a Lady Wolves player who passed in 2018 following a hard fought battle with cancer.

Her loved ones told CTV News that she was a natural leader both on and off the ice with a relentless desire to succeed.

“Her hard work, natural skill and leadership on and off the ice inspired her teammates, her coaches and the many young players that have followed her,” reads a statement on the tournament website.

Following her passing the Mélisa Kingsley Memorial Scholarship fund was formed, which is awarded to student-athletes pursuing a college or university education who best demonstrate Mélisa's passion for sports and learning.

Organizers said the event has already grown it its second year.

“Last year was 24 teams, we’ve grown to 27 this year,” said tournament organizer and Women's Hockey Academy (WHA) co-founder Darryl Williamson.

“We have teams coming from a little further away then last year, we actually had some players in our last championship from Winnipeg and the Untied States and New Brunswick – so we’re starting to draw some outside interest as well.”

Williamson said the weekend tournament may have to expand to include Thursday night if interest continues to grow – but he is willing to do it if that is what it takes.

Tournament organizers said they hope to raise $15,000 with all proceeds to be donated to Mélisa’s memorial scholarship.

For more information on the tournament, visit the WHA Facebook page.