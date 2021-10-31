Sudbury’s Shoebox Project for women living at shelters is underway

The Shoebox Project charity was founded in Toronto over a decade ago and has since grown into a national organization that hands out thousands of shoeboxes to women and girls living at shelters across the country.



In 2018, the charity expanded to offer services in Sudbury where shoeboxes go to those who have been displaced from their home.



Organizers say this program was put together to bring a smile to women and girls who don’t typically have anything or anyone reaching out to them during the holiday season.

“They might be living in a shelter, they might be part of an outreach program, and this project was put together to give them a little bit of feel good to let them know that there are people in the community that do care about them,” said Jeanine Piché, local co-ordinator with The Shoebox Project Sudbury.

Organizers say each box is filled with $50 worth of essential items for women.

“Shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, Kleenex, maybe some personal hygiene wipes, hats, mitts to keep them warm, dry socks. Basically we try to go on the premise that these women have nothing,” said Piché.

“So, a little bit of something is going to help them get through.”

The shoeboxes will be going to six local organizations:

Health Sciences North Rehabilitation Centre

New Life Centre Cedar Place

Northern Initiative for Social Action

Sudbury Action Youth Centre

Voices for Women

YWCA Genevra House

Staff at the YWCA Genevra House say women receive a shoebox when they first arrive at the shelter, and say it gives the women a feeling of hope.

“Receiving a gift like this from our community, from caring people shows compassion and you don’t think to bring hygiene products or hair products or even a pen with you when you’re fleeing violence,” said Marlene Gorman, executive director at the YWCA. “So, just to have these items as a gift when they come into the shelter they really feel like people care.”

Shoebox project organizers say this year, the need is greater than ever before.

“With only 175 requesting last year, this year were up to over 225 women who have been displaced for whatever reason. We do feel that possibly Covid has had something to do with that,” said Piché.

There are three drop-off locations throughout the city:

Stitch & Stone

Address: 1332 Kingsway, Sudbury, P3B 0A3

Reliable Maintenance Products

Address: 346 Regent Street, Sudbury, P3C 4E1

Beard's Coffee Bar And Bakery

Address: 587 Kathleen Street, Sudbury, P3C 2N4

The shoeboxes are being collected until Dec. 3.