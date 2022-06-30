Sudbury's SNOLAB has new executive director
Dr. Jodi Cooley, professor of physics at Southern Methodist University and deputy operations manager for the SuperCDMS collaboration, will be the new executive director of SNOLAB.
The SNOLAB Institute’s board chair Dr. Kimberly Strong said Cooley brings all the necessary skills and background the board was looking for in a new executive director.
“She is both a renowned researcher and experienced laboratory leader who offers a tremendous track record of success locally, nationally and internationally,” Strong said.
Strong also notes that Cooley arrives at SNOLAB at a critical moment in its short history, as it moves into a new five-year strategic plan and prepares to usher in an exciting era of science and innovation with new research projects on the horizon.
The SNOLAB Institute’s board of directors would like to thank Dr. Clarence Virtue for his excellent service and leadership as interim executive director during this period of transition.
Cooley will begin her five-year term at SNOLAB on Aug. 1.
-
What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in OttawaA sea of red and white is expected to converge on downtown Ottawa and LeBreton Flats today to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday.
-
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.