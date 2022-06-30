Sudbury's SNOLAB has new executive director

Dr. Jodi Cooley, professor of physics at Southern Methodist University and deputy operations manager for the SuperCDMS collaboration, will be the new executive director of SNOLAB.

The SNOLAB Institute’s board chair Dr. Kimberly Strong said Cooley brings all the necessary skills and background the board was looking for in a new executive director.

“She is both a renowned researcher and experienced laboratory leader who offers a tremendous track record of success locally, nationally and internationally,” Strong said.

Strong also notes that Cooley arrives at SNOLAB at a critical moment in its short history, as it moves into a new five-year strategic plan and prepares to usher in an exciting era of science and innovation with new research projects on the horizon.

The SNOLAB Institute’s board of directors would like to thank Dr. Clarence Virtue for his excellent service and leadership as interim executive director during this period of transition.

Cooley will begin her five-year term at SNOLAB on Aug. 1.