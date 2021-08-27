Sudbury's Sunbeam Meat Market closing after 86 years in business

After 86 years in business, the Sunbeam Meat Market in the Flour Mill is closing down. The owner says he can't afford to do renovations required to meet Ontario Ministry of Agricultural food processing standards.

"Sad, empty feeling -- I mean it's awful," said owner Dave Daoust. "It's just awful that we put so much effort into this place to continue the tradition of what we do here."

Daoust said a smoker at the shop has been in use since the 1950s to make smokies, kolbassa and beef jerky.

"The inspectors are telling me that we are adding carcinogens to the product by smoking -- it doesn't make very much sense to me, but that is part of the law," he said.

Daoust said he can't afford the $300,000 renovation bill to meet current food processing standards issued by the Ministry of Agricultural Food and Rural Affairs implemented in 2001.

"I have already done a lot of stuff," he said. "I spent over $100,000 in here to try to meet (the standards) but they don't allow you to continue, so you need to go and borrow a lot of money to meet the standards -- the industry standards that they want."

CTV talked to long-time customer Donna Quenville, who said she has been shopping at Sunbeam Meat Market for the past 15 years.

"Very good quality -- it's second to none," said Quenville. "I never questioned the cleanliness the healthiness of his products, of his pepperettes, smoked meat -- love it."

After 86 years, Sunbeam Meats will officially close its doors Saturday. Daoust said he will dearly miss his customers and admits he's bitter, but doesn't want to face fines of $150,000 a day if he continues to operate.