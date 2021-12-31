Sudbury’s Urban Community Farm launches campaign fundraiser

Sudbury’s first urban community farm has launched a fundraising campaign to help save their youth employment program. The group is looking to raise $25,000.

The Flour Mill Community Farm was established in 2017 and this past year, the group marked its fifth growing season.

But officials said Thursday they are worried about what the future holds.

“If we don’t find an established fund for next year, we’re not going to be able to continue,” said Johanna Flores.

Since 2017, the farm has employed 40 youth through the YMCA Employment Services and the Canada Summer Jobs program.

Officials said each season, around eight youth are hired and for most, it’s their first job.

“We are providing them a safe place where they can be on their own and they can feel safe, while learning work skills and also learning about growing veggies,” said Flores.

The group is hoping to raise $25,000 by March 2022 to continue running its programs.