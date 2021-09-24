Sudbury's 'Wordstock' to return this fall with some in-person events

Fans of the written word will have a few days to look forward to this fall as Sudbury's literary festival 'Wordstock' is returning this year with some in-person events. Festival organizers decided to hold a hybrid event of both in-person and virtual activities as they look to navigate their second year of the pandemic.

"We are very excited to be doing a hybrid festival this year, especially after having to go to the last minute all-virtual last year," said festival director Heather Campbell. "We are eager to get together with our authors, and book signings, and other writers to forge ahead."

Campbell said it's a very different festival this year as they looked to meet all of the COVID-19 protocols while still fullfilling accessibility requirements.

"Highlights, of course, are some of the sessions with Jael Richardson and Ian Williams, Zoe Whittall, and then having Sam Hyatt coming to do the 'Your Copyrights' master class. We have Rebecca Salazar, who is from Sudbury and just completed her Ph.D. out in the University of New Brunswick. Really, we love bringing back authors who have gone out and done some great work," she said.

CTV News is one of the many sponsors of this year's festival.

Sudbury MPP Jamie West was also in attendance at the event launch to touch on why the festival is so important to civic culture.

"I'm very excited about Wordstock coming back because how it allows people who just love literature, and plays, and reading to interact with the best of Canadian authors, as well as up-and-coming authors you know and to build that connection," West said.

He tells CTV News it's nice to see some in-person events return this fall.

"Arts and culture events have been really impacted by COVID and the ability to come together and connect is so important, to meet up with people who share the same beliefs and passions that you have. Having this in Sudbury, it's really a gem for our city to have," he said.

The festival will take place at the Holiday Inn on Regent Street in November. More information including a schedule of some events this year can be found here.