Sudbury safe consumption site has new tool to combat dangers of street drugs

The supervised consumption site in Sudbury has a new drug checking service.

It's a new system that can detect in real time exactly what drugs are in the substances users purchase on the street.

Officials at the site said this week that it's an important tool due to the extreme volatility and toxicity of the unregulated drug supply.

This device detects carfentanil which is stronger than fentanyl itself,” said Amber Fritz, manager of the site.

“It's actually used to sedate very large animals like elephants and whatnot. So when a person consumes that, it can be downright deadly.”

Officials at the site and Public Health Sudbury & Districts said drug checking generates data to identify local trends and detects increased toxicity that can lead to community drug warnings or alerts.

“It is going to increase client autonomy and self-determination and safety when using drugs,” said Sam Mortimer from the health unit.

“The other big piece of having this service available is that it will help inform everyone of what is going on in the … climate of the local drug supply.”

Officials at the supervised consumption site said the system produces results in approximately 10 minutes. Fritz said it’s another tool to help them on the front lines of the drug crisis.

“We provide support and education when it comes to interpreting the results, so it's not like here is your results and see you later,” she said.

“We have protocols in place to ensure that that is done safety and properly.”

Officials said anyone can have their drugs tested and the service is confidential, anonymous and is provided in a non-judgmental, supportive environment.