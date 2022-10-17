Sudbury Salvation Army seeing increased demand services

The two Salvation Army locations in Greater Sudbury have hired new faces to take on their leadership roles.

With services already in high demand, it is anticipated that the need for food bank and shelter services will increase in the city as the temperatures drop.

Barbara Ridley is the new executive director at the Salvation Army Sudbury’s Cedar Place location, which serves primarily women and children fleeing domestic violence -- an issue Ridley told CTV News is near and dear to her heart.

"I’m very happy to work at an organization like this where women and children are really put first and we are there to provide hope and help," Ridley said.

Officials said the shelter has seen increased demand for services.

Ridley said Friday, that since she started her position about a month ago, the facility’s 22 beds have been in use each night, leading to many being turned away. They also have a hotel where men with children can stay and that’s full too, she added.

An issue that Ridley said she believes is due to the high cost of housing and rent in the city.

"It is out of reach for most of the people we serve and to find a safe and affordable house. It is a huge barrier to these beautiful women and children trying to get out of the cold and I don’t see that problem going away," she said.

In the winter, the need always seems to grow.

"When a woman comes to us, I mean, she doesn’t come here by choice. And one of the things we try very hard to do is to reduce all stigma of being homeless. We try to make it a home-like environment," Ridley said.

"We provide them with whatever they have need of as much as we possibly can. Sometimes they need clothing, sometimes they need a social insurance number, sometimes they need to get on social assistance, sometimes they need a job. Whatever it is … we are here to provide hope and compassion and understanding. The dignity of every woman is important to all of us."

Officials with Salvation Army Sudbury told CTV News the high cost of living has also led to many facing food insecurity.

Pastors Jeff Robertson and Miya Bradburn recently took on new roles at the Salvation Army Sudbury’s Notre Dame location.

"We have over 600 households a month accessing food assistance here, and that includes over 1,000 people a month and over 200 children make up those 1,000 people here accessing food services," said Bradburn.

"We see a wide range. We see a lot of families, single people. We are also seeing more and more and more people who are new immigrants to Sudbury and they are finding that it is a challenge to make ends meet."

"It’s been a really big pleasure to come to Sudbury. The army has been here, active, serving people with dignity and compassion for nearly 130 years now," Robertson told CTV News.

"So, we’re looking at what’s happening in our community and what we can do to better serve our people."

Bradburn said people shouldn’t have to choose between warmth and food this winter.

According to Statistics Canada, 1 in 8 Canadians is food insecure.

"As the cold weather comes, heating bills increase and we want people to know that they don’t have to choose between heat and food. They can eat because we will provide food for them," Robertson said.

Both Greater Sudbury locations are gearing up to launch various campaigns heading into the holiday season, accepting financial, food and toy donations.

The annual kettle campaign will start Nov. 18 and run until Dec. 24. The campaign supports their work, the Christmas hamper program and toy drive.

"(The campaign) allows us to keep our doors open and keep serving the most vulnerable," said Robertson.

Registration for the Christmas hamper program will take place at the Notre Dame location on Oct. 27, 28 and 31.

"We will see an increase in use around Christmas time … People still want to gather and spend time with their family and their relatives," said Bradbury.

"Oftentimes, we see people that are coming in to use the food bank as single people who are needing extra assistance during Christmas time because they have grandchildren to stay with them."

Officials told CTV News that $280,000 is their fundraising goal for the kettle campaign this year and said they hope to provide 1,500 area children with toys.

"People need that extra support when they are celebrating Christmas or whichever holiday they are celebrating in that time of year," Bradbury said.

For more information on the Sudbury Salvation Army’s activities visit their Facebook page.