Sudbury Santa Claus Parade returned Saturday

Old Saint Nick returned to Greater Sudbury Saturday as part of the 62nd Sudbury Santa Claus Parade.

The parade saw thousands of people of all ages celebrate the holiday season in the city’s downtown core.

This year’s theme was Grooving with Santa.

More than 50 decorated floats took part in the annual event along with acts on foot and a special RV float display.

Both parents and kids in attendance told CTV News they had missed watching the parade over the last two years because of pandemic cancelations.

“I’m very excited to see Santa and really want to see my friends,” said one young attendee.

“This is pretty exciting, we’ve been in lockdown and it’s so fun to be out and do stuff and to see everybody together, it’s just really exciting and the kids are super excited,” added another in attendance.

For more photos and information about the parade, visit their Facebook page.