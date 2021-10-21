Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie receive OLG gaming revenue

Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie have received second-quarter gaming revenue payments from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. for hosting casinos in their communities.

Sudbury is receiving $442,543, the Sault $327,408, their share of gaming revenue collected between July 1 and Sept. 30 this year.

Since November 1999, Sudbury has received more than $45 million in non-tax gaming revenue and the Sault almost $32 million, the OLG said in a news release Thursday.

“I am very happy to see that as a result of our province’s safe reopening plan, host communities of casinos like ours here in Sault Ste. Marie are once again benefiting from local employment and the financial proceeds that support vital services in our communities," Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie, said in the release.

OLG makes payments to host municipalities under the Municipality Contribution Agreements, using a prescribed formula applied across all sites in Ontario based on a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site or sites.