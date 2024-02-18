Sudbury school boards move PA due to solar eclipse

Following decisions made by many other school boards, the four boards in the Greater Sudbury area are also giving students a day off during the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8.

The joint release issued by Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, Rainbow District School Board, Sudbury Catholic District School Board and Conseil scolaire du Grand Nord said they have all rescheduled the April 19 PA Day to April 8.

“The school boards are erring on the side of caution, with safety first and foremost,” said the four school boards in a joint news release.

The change will ensure there is no school for students on April 8, the day of the eclipse, which is expected to occur around dismissal times and will result in temporary darkness.

“There is also a concern that students who are taking the bus or walking home without adult supervision may try to watch the eclipse and risk damaging their eyesight,” the release continues.

In Sudbury, the partial social eclipse is expected to begin at about 2:05 p.m. on April 8 and reach its maximum obscuration of 88.47 per cent at approximately 3:19 p.m. before ending shortly before 4:30 p.m. The path of the eclipse can be tracked here.

The Canadian Association of Optometrists has issued a set of guidelines for safe viewing of the eclipse, including:

Protect vision with special solar eclipse viewers that are free of damage or scratches

Make a pinhole projector to watch the eclipse indirectly

Watch the NASA live stream online

Visit an eye doctor immediately with any vision problems

“Friday, April 19, 2024 will be a regular school day,” said the school boards.

“The school boards thank parents/guardians for their understanding.”