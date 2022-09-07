Sudbury school gets $20K in ugliest schoolyard contest

A school in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford has won more than $20,000 in this year's annual ugliest schoolyard competition.

Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, a Grade 7-12 school on Highway 144, has been selected as the 2022 winner of the annual contest held by city council's advisory panel on regreening (VETAC).

"The winning school will make use of a cash donation of $20,000 from Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations, a Glencore Company, the contest's major corporate sponsor," the City of Greater Sudbury said in a news release.

"Financial contributions from additional sponsors will be pooled with supplies donated by local businesses to help transform this schoolyard into a greener and healthier outdoor environment."

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said having green space is an important part of the community and local school yards.

"With the support of VETAC, the winning school will transform its outdoor space into an area for students and teachers to enjoy and explore while growing their appreciation of the natural environment," Biggers said.

The yard transformation is expected to take place this fall.

A total of 50 schools have benefited from the contest since 2005 creating greener and healthier schoolyards, the city said.