Sudbury school recognizes the importance of clean water

Staff and students at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Sudbury hosted a Water Walk on Thursday morning.

Staff and students walked from the school to the water pump station near the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex. The idea was to highlight the continued need for clean water in our communities.

The school also recognized Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit People, as well as Children’s Mental Health Week.

Laura Kuzenko, principal at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School the events are meant to raise awareness.

“Instead of celebrating them all on different days, pull it all together and certainly brighten the awareness for all of our students," Kuzenko said.

"Certainly not only to develop an appreciation and awareness, but to also hopefully take something away today that they can move forward and be change keepers and change-makers."

Students who took part said it’s important for everyone to respect the water we have on a daily basis.

“If water wasn’t around today, we wouldn’t be alive,” said Sophia Efera, a Grade 10 student.

"I feel like we should respect water and we should not just use it for bad things, we should use it for good things."

“Most of our water isn’t respected as much, so we have to respect it and it’s a good thing we came out today,” said Tobi Gagophien, also in Grade 10.

Students in Grades 4-6 at nearby Holy Cross School also took part in the event by walking around the school’s track throughout the afternoon.