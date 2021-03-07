A Sudbury school has been closed for the coming week following the confirmation of an additional case of COVID-19.

Officials with the Rainbow District School Board have said that all classes at Walden Public School will be switching to a remote delivery through Fri. March 12. The school now has three confirmed associated cases of COVID-19.

"While there is no evidence of widespread transmission of COVID-19 at Walden Public School at this time, variants of concern are high contagious," said a news release sent out Sunday evening. "All teachers and support staff will work with students online this week."

Following this latest case, three separate cohorts are required to self-isolate. Families impacted by this have been contacted by public health officials, according to the release.

For up-to-date information on how COVID-19 is impacting the Rainbow District School Board, click here.