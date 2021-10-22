Sudbury senator hospitalized with COVID-19

Sudbury's Josée Forest-Niesing, a member of the Canadian Senate, is in hospital, her office confirmed Friday.

"Senator Forest-Niesing is presently hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19," the statement said.

"She was fully vaccinated earlier this year."

A lawyer, Forest-Niesing was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018.

Her official page on the Senate website says she practised law for nearly 20 years at a law firm providing services in French, and she has contributed to her community as a member or chair of numerous boards of directors, including the Art Gallery of Sudbury, the Carrefour francophone de Sudbury, and the University of Sudbury.

She was also appointed to the Ontario Arts Council in January 2018.

Details of when Forest-Niesing became sick and her current condition was not included in the statement from her office.

"The senator is grateful for the messages of support she has received and the excellent care the hospital and its staff are giving her," the statement said.

"Her office will not comment further on this matter."