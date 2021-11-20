Sudbury Senator Josée Forest-Niesing passes away after COVID battle

After a long, hard-fought battle with COVID-19, Senator Josée Forest-Niesing has passed away.

Forest-Niesing, a life-long Sudburian, had served this community as a lawyer before her appointment to the Senate in October 2018.



We in the Senate have lost a remarkable colleague and Canadian, the brilliant and beautiful Josée Forest-Niesing. Witty, graceful, a passionate champion of Franco-Ontario, and of human rights and social justice, she brought intellectual rigour and compassion to every debate. pic.twitter.com/BBzDGPW6L2

Speaker of the Senate George Furey issued the following statement to senators and senate personnel Saturday, writing in part:

"Senator Forest-Niesing had contributed to her community as a member and chair of numerous boards of directors, and she will be remembered as an ardent and passionate defender to justice in both official languages."

Forest-Niesing fought on for French-language rights and was part of the debate in the Senate earlier this year after seeing some French programs cut from Laurentian University.

She told CTV Northern Ontario, she feared the insolvency crisis could set a dangerous precedent when it came to future post-secondary funding.

The senator issued a statement later, where she urged the her senate colleagues to express their concern over what had happened in the city.

"The axe has fallen — 28 French-language programs have been eliminated; more than 100 teachers have lost their jobs (some have even been deprived of their maternity leave); and they could see their pensions sharply reduced. The loss to students, teachers, staff and the entire community of northern Ontario is immeasurable," she wrote.

An indescribable loss. Josée was brilliance, grace and generosity personified. I too remember our hopeful beginnings that same day three years ago, now tinged with great sadness. My deepest sympathies to all. @MetisSenatorPLB @Paulatics @BrianFrancisPEI https://t.co/hjUPUxw72V

Her official page on the Senate of Canada website lists her many accomplishments and feats of public service including serving as a member or chair of numerous boards of directors, including the Art Gallery of Sudbury, the Carrefour francophone de Sudbury and the University of Sudbury.

Forest-Niesing had been fully vaccinated and had been admitted to hospital due to complications back in October.



She lived with an underlying condition prior to contracting COVID-19 but was discharged from hospital on November 14.

In a statement from her office issued last week, she reminded all Canadians to continue to take the pandemic seriously and about the importance of vaccination.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague Senator @ForestNiesing. We were fortunate to have witnessed her passion and dedication first-hand in her work as a Senator. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. She will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/UMACJIrI5j

Details of her funeral service or memorial are still being finalized.

The news has come to a shock for many including some of her colleagues who have been weighing in over Twitter.

Nickel Belt Member of Parliament Marc Serre has known Forest-Niesing for years, their fathers went to high school together.

He says the two were some of the biggest advocates who worked out help save a Francophone school in Minnow Lake.

"It's really heartbreaking, she's not only a colleague but she was also a friend," Serre told CTVNews. "And Josée was always there to help people first, a kind, compassionate, caring lady that always put her community and her family first so she'll be really missed. She's been involved in the community on a number of fronts."

Serre fondly remembered her father, lawyer Normand Forest, who served as the chair of the Laurentian University Board of Governors, and how Forest-Nieising followed her father into public service.

So sad to hear of the passing of our beloved colleague @ForestNiesing . She had a demeanour that could brighten any room and the intelligence to enlighten it as well. @ISGSenate sends deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and staff. We will miss you Josée ��

Her father was one of the first few francophones from the region to attend post-secondary school.

"She's also worked tirelessly to protect the Francophone culture, our language, our rights in Northern Ontario, like her Dad, it's a difficult day for our community," he said.

"She always, always put the community first and was also very proud of her French heritage and culture," said Serre.