Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the collision, which took place north of the Magnetawan River Bridge.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
The investigation is ongoing by the OPP's North East Region traffic incident management and enforcement team, the OPP's technical collision investigator and reconstructionist.
The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario - Ontario Forensic pathology Service, is assisting. A post-mortem examination will take place later.
Highway 69 was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.
