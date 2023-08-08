Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer

A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.

In an agreed statement of facts, Jean-Paul Lavoie admitted to killing Gabriel Paul Richards, 72, at a Sturgeon Street building in Dowling on May 11, 2022.

“Yes I do,” Lavoie said, when asked if he understood what he was pleading to. “Guilty.”

Court heard that Richards, 72, lived in the same apartment building as Lavoie on the same floor in Dowling. The 20-unit building is geared for seniors.

Court heard that Richards was an unpopular recluse and that Lavoie was his only friend in the building. They lived close to one another on the second floor.

Lavoie used to drive Richards to pick up his medication, court was told. On May 5, 2022, no one had heard from Richards in a while. Someone entered his apartment to investigate and found him face down on the floor, with blood around his head.

“The scene was very suspicious,” according to the agreed statement of facts.

The floor was covered in blood and there was dried blood spatters around the victim, who had trauma on the back of his head.

There were also bloody shoe impressions at the scene that belonged to Skechers running shoes and the glass table was shattered.

Neighbours told police they heard a commotion coming from the apartment May 4, and someone yelled “stop.” The apartment went quiet after that.

Surveillance video later showed Lavoie leaving the apartment with a garbage bag, getting into in his vehicle and driving away. Tests later showed the Skechers shoes Lavoie was known to wear matched those found at the crime scene.

Lavoie was also found with the victim’s bank card, withdrawing around $3,000 before his arrest.

When interviewed by police May 11, 2022, Lavoie said he often bought cannabis for Richard and told police he thought Richards was out partying.

He denied any role in the death at first, but when he was arrested, Lavoie said that Richards made aggressive sexual advances toward him and came at him with a hammer.

Lavoie said that at the time, he a fentanyl problem and hadn’t slept. When confronted by Richards, he lost it and killed him.

He buried the garbage bag in the bush on the way to North Bay and threw the Skechers shoes into the Vermillion.

Lavoie has been in jail since is May 14, 2022, arrest. He was found guilty of manslaughter.

A date for sentencing will be set Aug. 17.