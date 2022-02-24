Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warm

A tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.

The knitting group donates to non-profits in the community that help those in need. The seniors didn’t let the pandemic stop their efforts but are elated to be able to meet up again in person.

The women range in ages from 77 to 93.

It all started three and half years ago with an idea to form the Red Oak Villa knitting club.

“They brought me a big bag of yarn and a basket of knitting needles and then I gathered some of the girls and the I was surprised because we got in the nook and we started knitting and it’s been going on ever since,” said Jackie Lecuyer, founder of the Red Oak Villa Knitting Club.

The women donate their time to knit and crochet colourful items for those in need.

“It’s the satisfaction of knowing you are helping somebody that is needy,” said Gisele Guitar, another member.

“And if I know that I am keeping somebody warm even for one night, well, I am happy.”

The pandemic didn’t stop the needles from knitting, but it did bring an abrupt halt to the group gathering and socializing, something they say was dearly missed.

“During the pandemic, we had nothing to do, we couldn’t go out. So I was busy knitting, crocheting,” said member Armand Joubert.

Needless to say, being able to meet again in person again is very meaningful.

“Now that restrictions are lifting (we can) get back to the social aspect, which we have been lacking throughout the pandemic,” said Maryellen Schroeder, the activity director at Red Oak Villa.

"And to see the smiles on their faces being able to donate at just doing something they love is really special."

There are plenty of smiles and laughs as the group gathers.

“You know we can laugh, tell a joke,” said Lecuyer.

The group said there is also sharing.

“It’s nice because we can share ideas and share some little jokes and help each other and sometimes we learn from each other,” said Guitar.

The women knit all year round and say they have lost track of how many items they have made and donated to keep people warm.