Sudbury shooting suspect arrested by Toronto police

A 24-year-old woman from southern Ontario wanted in a Sudbury shooting last week was arrested by Toronto police and charged with attempted murder.

She was transported back to Sudbury and also is charged with three counts of drug trafficking and several firearm-related offences in connection to the incident.

"The drugs seized were cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl," Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

"The incident is related to organized crime."

Around 5:15 p.m. March 10, officers were called to a home on Davidson Street in the Donovan area of Sudbury after someone had been shot.

The 27-year-old male victim was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

"The individuals involved are known to each other," Sudbury police said in a news release.

"This was a targeted incident and there is no threat to the public."

When CTV News asked Sudbury police if the victim and accused were ever intimate partners, Dunn said they "do not provide information related to how the individuals are known to each other" in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Trail of blood

While at the scene, officers found a trail of blood that led to a residence on Brebeuf Avenue, blocks away, but found no one there at the time.

Investigators have determined this is where the shooting took place.

The suspect remains in custody following a bail hearing March 15 and is scheduled to appear in court March 20.

