Sudbury shop owners plagued by winter tire shortage

Supply issues from manufacturers are causing problems for tire store owners in Sudbury and across the north.

With the first snowfall comes a rush to tire stores like Fountain Tire in Sudbury.

Its owner, Ron Kotila, has been busy trying to meet customer demand but said he can’t meet it for certain tire brands.

"It’s not so much across the board but certain lines. I’ve noticed that a lot of manufacturers have cut down production on slow slow-moving and they are focusing on tire sizes and tire lines that are more popular and they can sell a lot more of and obviously make more money on," Kotila said.

While he admits there’s been a small price increase in his tire inventory, the cost of tire rims has exploded.

"There have been multiple 20 per cent increases over the summer. So, people are getting a little bit of sticker shock when they come in looking for something they’ve purchased in the past for other vehicles and the price has gone up drastically," he said.

At Sudbury Custom Auto, shop owner Mike Kalicki is also having significant supply issues with tires.

"The supply chain has definitely been affected," Kalicki said. "We’re noticing a lot of inventory numbers being low even at the beginning of the season. So, it makes us worried for when the snowfalls finally hit and the winter rush finally kicks into gear that there’s really not going to be a whole lot of selection for our customers."

He normally stocks up on his winter tires in October but has experienced shortages from brand makers as well.

He said, "we’re seeing shortages all across the line, whether it’s steel wheels, aluminum wheels, all brands of winter tires. Pretty much every line has been affected."

Both retail tire outlets urge drivers to get their winter tires changed over or purchased before the inclement weather arrives