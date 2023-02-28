Sudbury ski club unveils new facility

Mother Nature was on the side of skiers in Sudbury on Tuesday, just in time for the grand opening of the Adanac Ski Club's new headquarters.

A fresh dumping of powder was a fitting welcome to the brand new facilities and dozens of people came to celebrate the opening of the new lodge.

"Our race shack prior was basically condemned and we had to take it down, so we had plans on redoing it with some fundraising over the last couple of years," Adanac board member Robbie Coe said.

They received two big donations for the project, $25,000 was donated by Desjardins and $50,000 came from a contest held by Mackenzie Investments.

"And then all of a sudden, you see it, and this is where all their hard work went," Samantha Cherry from Mackenzie Investments said.

"And that’s why we’re investing in these communities because we want to invest in skiers and we know that this is going to help more skiers and more kids and it’s going to help grow the sport."

The racers told CTV News they love the new facility and what it will do to help improve their performance.

One of the ski club racers said, "If you want to go in for a warm-up and you don’t want to go all the way to the other shack, or sometimes for the video reviews, you can watch the video on the big screen and have it, and it’s easier to learn."

"It also gives the coaches a private area to be able to do some video review, critique, education for their racers," Coe said.

If the latest snowfall is anything to go by, there is plenty of time left in the season to hit the slopes. Spring officially starts in three weeks on March 20.