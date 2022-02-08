Sudbury smart meters could help residents reduce their water bills

A new switchover in Sudbury could drastically help residents with water costs in more ways than one.

With the installation of smart water meters, homeowners and businesses can track their water consumption in real-time. It will also help the City of Greater Sudbury find leaks and water issues with its aging water infrastructure.

The city said with the switchover, a total of 48,400 industrial, commercial, institutional and residential water ratepayers will be able to see their water consumption in real-time.

“It will give our ratepayers and our water customers a number of powerful tools to control their own water consumption and see what their own water consumption is in their home so they can better control their utility bills,” said Michael Loken, acting director of water/wastewater treatment compliance with Greater Sudbury.

KTI Ltd., the contractor installing the smart meters, said it has strict COVID-19 measures in place.

“We have seen a lot of folks that are a little worried about inviting staff into their houses,” said Chris Teehan, the president of KTI.

“I think we operate primarily first and foremost with safety in mind. All of our staff have been trained in COVID protocols will be masked at all times and vaccinated.”

The contractor said the switchover is free and generally quick.

“We do take away the old equipment, it’s very straightforward, in and out of your house in about 20 minutes,” said Teehan.

The new meters will also allow the municipality to find weaknesses in the water system. Loken said Sudbury has underspent on water infrastructure by $200 million over several decades.

“The city doesn’t know where approximately 30 per cent of the water that we make goes, which is much higher than the average for a city our size," he said.

"And that’s because our infrastructure is quite old and there are leaking pipes and there also might be unmetered connections. And also the meters that we have installed in people’s homes might be inaccurate because they are at the end of their lifespan.”

Installations are being done ward by ward, with information being mailed out and the city holding online open houses to answer any questions.

The $17-million project is being funded by water ratepayers.