Sudbury snowcross races wrap up

It was a beautiful, sunny Sunday as an annual weekend of snowcross races wrapped up in Greater Sudbury.

Snowcross, a winter equivalent of motocross, involves 10-15 racers looping a challenging track with jumps, tight turns and high speed.

The races were held at Sudbury Downs Raceway.

Ken Avann from Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA) said these races are very physically demanding.

“The racers are competing on a terrain track, left, right hand turns, huge jumps, moguls, straight sections, a real variety of terrain,” he said.

Racers in various age groups participated in snowcross events over the weekend, including some of Canada’s top racers.

Dakota Karkoulas, 16, told CTV News that she has been in love with the sport since she was three-years-old. Her father previously competed in snowcross and got her and her sisters involved.

“I love the jumping, the competitiveness,” she said.

Karkoulas said she’s proud to represent women in a sport that’s mostly male-dominated.

“It feels really empowering,” said Karkoulas.

“Especially because I’m in sport this year and it’s a mixed class but I’m the only girl in it. And it’s men who are a lot older than me, stronger than me, so it’s really cool to see myself in that class with them.”

Avann said interest in snowcross peaked in the year 2000. Now in its 29th year CSRA hosts nine to ten events across Ontario and parts of Quebec.

Avann said snowcross brings an economic boost to Sudbury.

“With our racers group we bring about 100 people just with that, with the racers and family and friends,” he said.

“We might have about 3000 spectators over the weekend. So that translates into economic impact of well over one million for the community. It’s great for Sudbury and it’s good for us.”

There are two remaining snowcross races left this season, one in Kitchener on March 25-26 and one in Barrie on April 1-2.

For more information on CSRA races, visit their Facebook page.

