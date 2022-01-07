iHeartRadio

Sudbury snowmobiler injured Dec. 29 dies of his injuries

A snow machine driver injured in a collision Dec. 29 has died, Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.

Brett Dubois, 28, was the lone operator of a snowmobile involved in single-vehicle collision south of Capreol. He passed away in hospital, police said.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," police said, adding the investigation is continuing.

