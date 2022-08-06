iHeartRadio

Sudbury Spartans host NFC quarterfinal game Saturday

The Sudbury Spartans host the Toronto Raiders Aug. 6 in the NFC quarterfinals. (Provided)

The Sudbury Spartans host the Toronto Raiders Saturday, Aug. 6, as the Northern Football Conference quarterfinals get underway.

The Spartans finished their regular season on July 23 in a close loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Steelers capping a great season. Sudbury finished with a five-win and one-loss record, making them they number two seed in the NFC.

The Spartans played the seventh place Raiders on June 11 in their second game of the season in a 41-20 victory.

Saturday’s game, sponsored by Journal Printing, will kick-off at 7 p.m. at James Jerome Field. Tickets are available at the gate for $10 and children 12 and under get in free.

More information about the Sudbury Spartans can be found on their website and follow their Facebook page for updates.

