Sudbury Spartans host semi-finals against GTA All-Stars
The Sudbury Spartans host the GTA All-Stars Saturday, Aug. 13, as the Northern Football Conference semi-finals kick off.
The Spartans celebrated a strong 46-6 victory in the NFC quarterfinals against the Toronto Raiders last weekend after a heartbreaking 27-25 loss against the Sault Steelers to end their season.
Defense was the key to victory at home last weekend; the Spartans were up 30-0 at halftime.
The third-seeded GTA All-Stars and second-seeded Sudbury Spartans both finished the regular season with 5-1 records and did not meet during the season.
The Junior Varsity Spartans, newly crowned U16 Sandy Ruckstuhl Cup champions, will be honoured at halftime, after winning their first-ever championship.
Saturday’s game, sponsored by Journal Printing, will kick-off at 7 p.m. at James Jerome Field. Tickets are available at the gate for $10 and children 12 and under get in free.
More information about the Sudbury Spartans can be found on their website and follow their Facebook page for updates.
-
Off-duty officer faces impaired driving charges in BradfordAn off-duty York Regional Police officer faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Vancouver Island Indigenous man urges coexistence with wolvesIn 2018, Parks Canada launched the Wild About Wolves project because there was an increase in human interactions with the animals. Teachings from traditional knowledge holders from seven different First Nations, including Tla-o-qui-aht, are incorporated into the program. These include lessons on coexisting with wolves and the greater ecosystem, Windle shared.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footageA historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after police seize 370,000 contraband cigarettesOntario Provincial Police say a 65-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a major bust of contraband cigarettes.
-
Nova Scotia interrupter clause invoked for record 28th time in 2022The price of gasoline will not be affected by this change.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon ExA news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.
-
Man arrested for sexual offences in May rearrested over the weekend: London policeA London man who was arrested back in May for alleged sexual offences was rearrested by London police on two new alleged sexual assault charges on Monday.
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deathsNova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.
-
Cambridge man arrested in connection to break-inWaterloo regional police have charged a 58-year-old man following a break and enter in Cambridge.