Sudbury Spartans host semi-finals against GTA All-Stars

The Sudbury Spartans host the GTA All-Stars Saturday, Aug. 13, as the Northern Football Conference semi-finals kick off.

The Spartans celebrated a strong 46-6 victory in the NFC quarterfinals against the Toronto Raiders last weekend after a heartbreaking 27-25 loss against the Sault Steelers to end their season.

Defense was the key to victory at home last weekend; the Spartans were up 30-0 at halftime.

The third-seeded GTA All-Stars and second-seeded Sudbury Spartans both finished the regular season with 5-1 records and did not meet during the season.

The Junior Varsity Spartans, newly crowned U16 Sandy Ruckstuhl Cup champions, will be honoured at halftime, after winning their first-ever championship.

Saturday’s game, sponsored by Journal Printing, will kick-off at 7 p.m. at James Jerome Field. Tickets are available at the gate for $10 and children 12 and under get in free.

More information about the Sudbury Spartans can be found on their website and follow their Facebook page for updates.