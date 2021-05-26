Sudbury SPCA kicks off Sweat for Pets fundraiser

The Ontario SPCA and humane societies across the province have officially kicked off its second annual Sweat for Pets virtual fundraising event.

The Sudbury SPCA is hoping to inspire people of all ages to participate in weekly physical challenges, while raising money at the same time.

SPCA officials said the five-week event is a way to encourage people to get active while raising money for animals in need.

“We’re doing it just before summer kicks off,” said Jen Hughes, animal centre manager at Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District. "You can go to sweatforpets.ca to register and then each week there’s a different activity going on. It’s really promoting health and wellness with people and getting out there with their pet and exercise."

Linda Morgan participated in last year's Sweat for Pets event, and she’s been looking forward to participating again this year.

Last year, Morgan donated $750 to the Sudbury SPCA and this year she said she will be increasing her donation to $1,000 as a way to help with medical expenses for the animals.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that I’m doing something to help the most vulnerable animals in the community and to raise money for such a great local organization,” said Morgan. “I see first-hand the great work that they do for animals.”

Morgan said she plans to participate from the comfort of her backyard.

“I thought I would just throw a ball for my dog at least 50 times a day. For my cats, I’ll get out my wand and make sure I play with them for a good half hour every day,” she said.

Officials with the SPCA said any physical activity counts.

“You can use any kind of physical activity you wish,” said Hughes. "You can walk, you can run and you can bike. You can have obstacle courses in your backyard with your pet. Anything that is physically active and fun to do with your pets or without."

The SPCA said all money raised locally stays in the city.