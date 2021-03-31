Sudbury SPCA needs new equipment

Sudbury radio station Pure Country 91.7 is hoping to raise $2,000 by the end of the week.

"It’s a really simple way to help them, obviously bring a little bit more awareness to what they do there but also just stay local and stay true to helping and supporting our own community here in Sudbury," Morning Show Host Bryan Cooper said.

Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District is currently in need of a new washer and dryer. Staff at the centre said both pieces of equipment are running all day long as every animal receives its own bedding, towels and blankets upon arrival.

"This piece of equipment is incredibly crucial for us. It keeps our animals comfortable and it keeps the disease transmission low and it just helps us maintain that comfort level and try to give that piece of home," said Jen Hughes, animal centre manager at Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District.

The initiative is called "Walkin' for a Washer; Dancin' for a Dryer."

If the community can meet the deadline, radio show co-host Josh Corbett said he will show his appreciation by dressing up in a special costume.

"I will happily put on this inflatable t-rex (costume) and take some dogs for a walk, do a dance down the street in a highly-visible area, all for a good cause," Corbett said.

If the fundraiser is a success, the money would fully cover the cost of replacing both the washer and dryer.

"We do really appreciate the donor dollars that we get and we really do try to put as much of it towards the animals as we can. Monetary donations go towards units like this so that we can continue the care. It may seem silly- a washer and dryer - but that does go directly to the animals care as well," Hughes said.

Although there has been a spike in people wanting cats and dogs now that many of us are working from home, Hughes said the centre's adoption numbers were already high before the pandemic and have remained steady. She said on average, 70 to 80 adoptions are processed each month at the centre.

"We’re not seeing as many people needing to bring animals to the centre. Some people are finding ways... they’re re-homing them themselves.. or they’ve taken on the challenge of figuring things out because they are at home more often, so it's great that we are seeing that," Hughes said.

Make a donation here.