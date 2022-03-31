Sudbury special olympian was to compete at cancelled World Games in Russia

Earlier this month, Special Olympics Canada thought it was best to back out of the World Games that were to be held in Russia. More than 200 athletes were set to compete but will no longer be going due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mathieu Gervais is the third person ever from Sudbury to qualify for the Special Olympics World Games.

Gervais has been part of the Special Olympics for 25 years now and has played a variety of sports.

He said it’s been a good feeling being part of such a great organization and he has learned a lot over the years.

“I have been involved in bocce, bowling and floor hockey. You make new friends, you get excitement, socialization and competitiveness,” said Gervais.

About 15 years ago, Gervais took up snowshoeing.

After competing in Thunder Bay, he qualified to be part of the World Games that were scheduled to be held in Russia.

Earlier this month, Special Olympics Canada had to pull out from the competition due to the war in Europe.

Officials with Special Olympics in Sudbury said it was too much of a risk.

"I mean, for the athletes it’s sad. They’ve been training for almost three years to get to this point," said Lynne Houle, coordinator with Special Olympics of Sudbury.

"Very disappointing, heartbroken to let them know that they can’t advance. I mean he’s not the only one, I think there was a group of 200 going."

Gervais said this won’t stop him from training for the next World Games, to be held in three years.

"That’ll reopen a new chapter to go to worlds and I wouldn’t want to miss that but I have to start from the bottom to work to the top, which I plan on doing," said Gervais.

Special Olympics Ontario and all of the athletes who qualified for the World Games will get together for a celebration in Toronto this summer.

As for Gervais, he said he is looking forward to making it to the next World Games which will be taking place in 2025.