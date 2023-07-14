Sudbury student graduates from same school 100 years apart from great-grandmother

A Sudbury high school student made a unique discovery on the day she graduated.

In 2022, Blythe Jorgensen discovered her great-grandmother, Isabel Greig, graduated from the same school 100 years before she did.

Jorgensen went to Sudbury Secondary School, the oldest school in the region. Ironically, she initially had her sights set on a different school, but changed her mind after her grade eight class visited.

"I fell in love with the school, I felt very welcomed here. I felt I belonged here and it was one of the best decisions I made in my life," Jorgensen said.

More than a dozen of her family members attended the school throughout the years.

"My family has always been big about talking about our family history, so I already knew a little bit," she said.

"But once I knew about this I got way more involved and I learned a lot about her and her parents and how her family got here in general."

Jorgensen said the discovery was brought up with school principal, Heather Downey, after the graduation ceremony.

"It sent chills up my spine because it's just so fantastic of a story," Downey said.

The school and Jorgensen's family collectively began digging through old archives, newspapers and photos to find out more.

Greig had graduated from what was known as Sudbury Tech in 1922, earning a provincial award for typing speed. A Scottish immigrant residing in Copper Cliff, Greig delayed her marriage to prioritize her education and her career.

Jorgensen said, while she never had the chance to meet her great-grandmother, the information has helped her develop a deeper connection with her.

Blythe Jorgensen"After all the digging and learning the history of her and my family, it's built a stronger connection between us and I feel like I know her a little bit now," she said.

Downey, who also attended Sudbury Secondary School, said the school is a "hidden gem."

"The school first dug ground in 1904, the first graduating class was 1908, and when we say the school, there's been many schools," Downey said.

"Sudbury Tech, Sudbury Mining and Technical and Sudbury High, and eventually they amalgamated into Sudbury Secondary School."

TREBEK, BAUMANN

The hallways of Sudbury Secondary School have been walked by celebrities by the likes of Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, Olympic Gold Medalist Alex Baumann and Joe Bowen, sports announcer for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Downey said the school has a rich history and that many who attend as students return as teachers.

Jorgensen, who will be attending Carleton University in the fall, said this school is extremely special to her.

"I think it just really shows this school is a big staple for the Sudbury community," she said.

"And especially my family, so many family members have attended here and enjoyed their time here."